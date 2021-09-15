how to follow the announcement live

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will be presented on September 15, 2021. Here’s how to follow the conference live to discover all the new features of these smartphones.

“Let the magic begin“. It sounds like the name of a bit of funk music, but it is above all the slogan of the Xiaomi conference which is being held this Wednesday, September 15, 2021. On the program, we are expecting two smartphones that should not leave users indifferent: the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. “Let the magic begin“.

Beyond the technical characteristics of the products, it will also be interesting to see Xiaomi comment on the disappearance of the “Mi” in the name of its smartphones. To find out all about it, you might be looking to watch the event live. Here is how to do it.

How to follow the announcement of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro live

For once, Xiaomi broadcasts its conference live on its YouTube channel. At 2 p.m. (Paris time), all you have to do is start playing the video below.

We plan to follow the event live on Frandroid. Both on this article and on our Twitch channel. Our journalist Cassim Ketfi and our host Anthony Wonner will start the show around 1:30 p.m. to chat a little before the Xiaomi conference.

What to expect from the Xiaomi conference

The flagship products of Xiaomi’s conference will obviously be the 11T and 11T Pro which augur some improvements compared to the Mi 11 launched several months earlier in Europe.

In particular, charging improvements are expected.





In addition, the European version of the Pad 5 or Pad 5 Pro tablets is also expected. In addition to these products, Xiaomi could also launch some connected objects, a universe that the brand particularly likes. The day after the Apple keynote, this promises a nice program.