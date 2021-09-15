How to get free loot in Warzone and Cold War

Activision has partnered with Prime Gaming to offer Cold War and Warzone players the opportunity to earn free in-game rewards. Here’s how to add them to your collection.

The great diversity of skins available on Warzone and Cold War has drawn praise from players, seduced by the possibility of being able to wander the battlefield as well as Rambo or John McClane or Ronin.

To do this, a number of popular skins and cosmetic items are regularly entering the store, in addition to the Battle Pass.

Now, members of the Prime Gaming service will be entitled to an additional opportunity to enrich their collection.





How do I claim Warzone and Cold War rewards?

Prime Gaming, formerly Twitch Prime, allows Amazon Prime members to grab games and content in partner titles for free, as well as subscribe to a free Twitch channel each month.

Of course, before claiming these rewards, make sure you have linked your Call of Duty account to your Twitch account and have an active Prime membership.

Go to the Call of Duty tab on Prime Gaming, here

Click on “Associate a game account”

Click on “Go to Activision Publishing Inc”

Log in with your Call of Duty account, then with your Amazon account

Click on “Finish recovery”.

Once you’ve completed all of these steps, you’ll be able to grab the loot the next time you start Warzone or Cold War.

What are the rewards for the month of September?

Warzone World Series 2021 Summer Pack Epic ‘Stolen Crown’ Business Card Epic “Howl” Emblem Double XP Token for 1 hour Double Weapon Experience Token 1 hour



Pack In the Swamp Epic “Swamp” Operator Skin for Woods Legendary SMG Weapon Blueprint “Track Master” Epic “Monsoon” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint Rare weapon sticker “True North” Epic “Swamp Mud” Emblem



World Series of Warzone Bundle Red Ring, Reticle (Legendary) Tightrope, finishing movement (legendary) Blood Money, weapon (legendary) Hatchetman, Operator Skin (Legendary)



How do I get Prime Gaming for free?

For those who are not already members of the Prime Gaming service, it is also possible to get the rewards by taking advantage of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. For students, the free trial period is 90 days.

On the other hand, do not forget to cancel your subscription before the end of the trial period otherwise you will be charged. It would be a shame !