In China, the perverse effect of the bonus for electric cars

This is a perverse effect that the authorities probably did not foresee. The ecological bonus granted by China for the purchase of electric cars, in a format similar to that of France, has led to a race to develop said zero-emission car. A good thing ? At first glance. However, the Chinese government now realizes that there are too many manufacturers out of nowhere and models of electric vehicles.

Some start-ups had in fact (or still intend) to take advantage of this windfall effect that is the purchase bonus to sell cars. There are far too many manufacturers today who are vying for a cake that cannot be stretched to infinity. And since natural selection due to competition has not taken place, the government intends to take control of what it calls “consolidation”.





Xiao Yaqing, supervisor of the automotive market, calls on Chinese electric car makers to “merge” and “restructure”. This is to eliminate the small players who have no role and to create larger and obviously more competitive groups when it comes to competing internationally.

In just a few short years, the Chinese government has invested $ 100 billion in the electric car industry, resulting in the creation of some 300 different brands. It is therefore time, now, to do a little cleaning.