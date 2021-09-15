In mourning for his wife and son, an American plans his own murder

After the murder of his wife and son, an influential US lawyer asked a former client to shoot him for his youngest son to receive $ 10 million in life insurance, Carolina police revealed Tuesday night. South.

The torments of Alex Murdaugh, a member of a line of local attorneys and prosecutors, have been in the headlines since he discovered the bodies of his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son outside on June 7. one of their properties in the town of Islandton. No arrests have taken place to date.

He “admitted having planned to be executed”

The drama had escalated even further on September 4 when the 53-year-old lawyer was in turn attacked with a gun, on the side of an isolated road. Injured in the head, he was transferred to the hospital and survived. On Monday, Alex Murdaugh, just accused of financial embezzlement by his law firm, admitted to organizing the attack himself with a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, 61.





He explained to investigators that he gave him a gun and ordered him to aim for the head. He has “admitted to planning to be executed by Mr Smith so that his son could receive life insurance valued at around $ 10 million“, According to court documents. The former client had also supplied him with opiates in the past, Murdaugh’s lawyer Dick Harpootlian told NBC.

Curtis Edward Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with, among other things, assisted suicide, assault and insurance fraud. “He admitted that he was present at the time of the shooting and then threw the gun», According to the indictment. This twist does not solve the mystery of the double murder in June.

Police complacency?

The family legacy of Murdaugh, whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as prosecutors for 87 years, has fueled suspicion of possible law enforcement complacency in the case .

The press also recalls that the son killed in June had a boat accident in 2019, in which a 19-year-old woman was killed. Paul Murdaugh had been charged with “drunk driving resulting in deathBut no trial was ever scheduled.

South Carolina Police Chief Mark Keel called in a statement “the public has patience“And promised that his services would lead”a professional, serious and impartial investigation“.