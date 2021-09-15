In the Faroe Islands, the dolphin killing took place

1,428 white-sided dolphins were slaughtered on September 12 in the Faroe Islands during a traditional annual hunt.

1.428. This is the number of dolphins that were killed during the day of September 12, 2021 in the Faroe Islands, during a traditional hunt encouraged by the government. Ancestral tradition in the Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory lost in the North Sea, the “grind” or “grindadrap” consists of cornering a school of small cetaceans with boats in a bay, encircling these animals. They then fall into the hands of fishermen who remain ashore, who kill them with knives. These are usually pilot dolphins, also known as pilot whales, but on Sunday nearly 1,500 white-sided dolphins, which are also allowed to be hunted, were caught in this way in a fjord near Skala, in the center of the archipelago.

According to the environmental association Sea Shepherd, this would be the largest orchestrated dolphin kill in the history of the archipelago, perhaps even the world. The NGO, which has been fighting to stop the practice since 1980, explained that images showed animals mutilated by boat propellers, “which would have resulted in a slow and painful death.” “Given the times we live in, with a global pandemic and the world coming to a halt, it is absolutely appalling to see an attack on nature of this magnitude in the Faroe Islands,” said Captain Alex Cornelissen , CEO of Sea Shepherd Global, before continuing: “If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is that we must live in harmony with nature instead of destroying it”.





The local government of the Faroe Islands on Tuesday defended the killing of these dolphins. “There is no doubt that the cetacean hunt in the Faroe Islands is a dramatic sight for those unaccustomed to hunting and killing mammals. These hunts are nevertheless well organized and fully regulated, ”a spokesperson for the Torshavn government told AFP. “We don’t have a tradition of hunting these mammals, there are usually a few in the hunt, but we don’t normally kill so many of them,” said a reporter for local public television. KVF, Hallur av Rana.

The product of this fishery is not marketed, but used for its meat. According to local estimates, there are around 100,000 pilot whales in the waters around the archipelago, which has a population of around 50,000. In 2020, some 600 cetaceans had been killed.