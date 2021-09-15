in the United States, first complaint against the vaccination obligation decreed by Biden

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4.6 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established on Wednesday September 15 by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from official sources . The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two or three times higher than that calculated from the figures officials.

In France, the vaccine obligation against Covid-19 came into force on Wednesday for health professionals. In the United States, Joe Biden has also made vaccination compulsory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private employees. But vaccination remains very unequal in the world, many countries having only been able to vaccinate a small part of their population for the moment, especially in Africa.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Covid-19: the sporadic arrival of vaccine doses penalizes southern countries

Arizona files complaint against compulsory vaccination

A rally against the vaccine obligation on September 13, 2021, in New York. SPENCER PLATT / AFP

Authorities in Arizona, a state ruled by a Republican, announced on Tuesday that they had filed the first complaint against the decision of President Joe Biden, Democrat, to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for two-thirds of American workers. “The Biden government once again flouts our laws and our jurisprudence to promote its radical ideas”State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

According to him, the president violates individual freedoms, federalism as well as the separation of powers and behaves as ” a king “. But, in his complaint, which targets Joe Biden and several members of his government, Mark Brnovich takes another angle of attack: he accuses them of imposing vaccination on Americans but not on immigrants who entered the United States illegally, in rupture according to him with the principle of equality before the law.

“There can be no serious or scientific discussion on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 if it does not start at our southern border”, assured the first magistrate of this border state with Mexico.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The debate over compulsory vaccination is gathering momentum in the United States

EU gives 200 million extra doses to poor countries

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on September 15, 2021. YVES HERMAN / AP

The European Union (EU) will give 200 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to poor countries by mid-2022, in addition to the 250 million doses already promised, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “It is a solidarity investment and it is also an investment in global health”, she told the European Parliament, stressing that while in the EU more than 70% of adults are vaccinated, “Less than 1% of vaccine doses were administered in poor countries”.





These donations are made mainly through the Covax international distribution mechanism, which is supposed to allow 92 disadvantaged states and territories to receive free vaccines funded by more prosperous nations. But the founders of this mechanism, including Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the WHO, regularly denounce the glaring inequality in access to vaccination between populations of poor countries and rich countries, who are starting to administer a third dose. reminder. “The extent of the injustice and the level of urgency are evident”, acknowledged the head of the European executive in her annual speech on the State of the Union.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Covid-19: “It is urgent that Europe recognize all the vaccines validated by the WHO”

Compulsory vaccination for caregivers in France

The vaccine obligation against Covid-19 came into force on Wednesday for 2.7 million professionals: hospitals, retirement homes, private caregivers, home helpers, firefighters, ambulance workers; but a small minority still have not received a first dose. Two months after its announcement by Emmanuel Macron, the vaccination obligation applies to the entire healthcare system, in the broad sense.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Covid-19: the hospital on the alert on the eve of the vaccination obligation for caregivers

Offenders are warned: those who cannot justify a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or a recent contamination “Can no longer exercise their activity”, according to the law of August 5. For the employees concerned, this must result in the immediate suspension of the employment contract, without remuneration – unless days of leave are used to delay the deadline.

Curfew lifted in Sydney, where 80% of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine

Authorities on Wednesday announced the lifting of the curfew in the districts of Sydney most affected by the coronavirus, the number of cases stabilizing and the vaccination rate increasing. Almost three months after the entry into force of the confinement of Australia’s largest city, this measure, which prohibited exits between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., will end on Wednesday. This news was perceived by the inhabitants as a first step towards the end of the confinement.

The number of daily infections is stable, standing at around 1,300 per day. In addition, about 80% of the inhabitants of this state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, however, called on residents to remain vigilant and respect containment to prevent the situation from deteriorating again.

Most Sydney residents are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, exercise or seek medical treatment. Schools, bars, restaurants and offices have been closed since the end of June and travel is not allowed beyond five kilometers.

Read our decryption: In Australia, the zero Covid strategy falters in the face of the Delta variant

Compulsory vaccination for worshipers in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s parliament on Tuesday banned worshipers unvaccinated against Covid-19 from attending religious services. It is the latest in a series of measures aimed at boosting the vaccination campaign. The southern African country already made the vaccine mandatory for civil servants and teachers in September. It is also necessary to be able to sell in the markets, to play sports indoors, to go to the restaurant and to pass university exams.

Zimbabwe’s poorly stocked vaccination centers are struggling to meet demand, driven by restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has so far relied on vaccines produced in China, India and Russia, but it recently urgently approved Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Read also “Get vaccinated or quit!” “Zimbabwe orders its officials