“In the United States, it is no longer the welfare state, but the ‘business-nanny'”

Losses & profits. Who said the digital revolution doesn’t create jobs? Surely not Amazon, which continues to inflate its workforce. At the end of 2019, the company claimed 750,000 employees worldwide. By the end of 2021, it is expected to exceed 1.5 million employees. Twice as much in two years. Tuesday, September 14, it announced that it needed 125,000 more for its American warehouses. Not to mention the 55,000 people it seeks for its other activities, such as IT, cinema, satellites and others; nor even the seasonal workers she hires in addition to pass the Christmas sales milestone.





With 1.34 million employees, including 950,000 in the United States, the company is the second American employer behind the distribution chain Walmart (2.3 million). At this rate, she could catch up with her quickly. The company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 now opens one warehouse per day in the country, 100 in the month of September alone. One could of course argue that these gross job creations do not take into account the destruction they cause in stores in all cities of the country. This is true, but is not reflected in the overall figures. There are now 10 million jobs to be filled across the country, for 9.5 million unemployed. A situation that had not been seen for twenty years.

Crushed competition

Faced with such a shortage, largely due to the strength of the recovery and the aid granted to households during the crisis, employers are teaming up to attract candidates. And, in this area, Amazon also crushes the competition. The average starting salary now exceeds 18 dollars (15.20 euros), while the minimum in the company is 15 dollars and 12 dollars at Walmart. It also offers health insurance, pays student tuition and grants a bonus of $ 1,000 to $ 3,000. It is no longer the welfare state, but the “business nanny”, which recalls the rich hours of post-war paternalism.

It must be said that these employees, who fill boxes all day long, are worth gold. Without them, it is impossible to supply the customer on time, who will immediately compete. The financial consequences would be catastrophic. So we let go of the necessary ballast. This is the reason why the unions still cannot get through the doors of these warehouses. But, unlike the welfare state, corporate generosity is temporary and directly indexed to the labor market. Let it relax, which will happen, and the new logistics proletarians will return to their thankless condition.