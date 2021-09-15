In which shopping centers in the Alpes-Maritimes is the sanitary pass still in effect on Wednesday?

Carrefour Lingostière drew the first Tuesday evening by announcing on his Facebook page the end of the health pass. Cap 3000 , in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, did the same on social networks and on its website.

In force since August 16 for 6 large shopping centers in the department, the prefectural decree imposing the presentation of the health pass ends on September 15. This Wednesday morning, the prefect, Bernard Gonzalez, still has not taken a position on the subject. We take stock.

Pass or not pass? It is the great vagueness for this day of Wednesday September 15 in the large shopping centers of the Alpes-Maritimes. Cap 3000 and Carrefour Lingostière indeed announced Tuesday the end of the sanitary pass in their shopping malls ahead of the prefect’s announcements.

Carrefour Antibes and TNL in Nice would soon have adopted the same position. An abolition which, at first glance, seems to respect the rule enacted by the government itself. Although, this Tuesday evening, the choice of directors of the centers concerned suffered from a certain legal vagueness. They have indeed taken literally the government announcement which indicated, a fortnight ago already, that since “for seven consecutive days the incidence rate will be less than 200 per 100,000 people and in decline, a prefectural decree will put an end to the application of the health pass in large shopping centers”.





The Giant Casino of Mandelieu is exempt from health pass. Justice has indeed finally decided to cancel this obligation, on September 8 in the Mandolocian shopping center.

Still in effect at Auchan La Trinité

TO Auchan The Trinity, we made the choice to wait for an officialization of the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes.

Philippe Laurent, the director of Auchan La Trinité, refused to announce on Tuesday evening the end of the health pass in his store. It did not escape him, in fact, that in his statements the government specified that such a decision was the responsibility of the prefecture. “To my knowledge the current decree still applies as long as the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes does not suspend it or take another”, he rightly recalls.

However, the legal framework in force which imposes the health pass in the five Riviera shopping centers runs until midnight tonight.

At Auchan, we therefore prefer to wait another 24 hours. Unless of course the State services anticipate this deadline by issuing a new decree. Asked about this question, the prefecture had no immediate answer to give us.