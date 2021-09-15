In Yvelines and Val-d’Oise, the suspicion of large-scale lead pollution – Release

In some towns located on the former wastewater spreading plains, in Yvelines and Val-d’Oise, cases of lead poisoning in Roma children seriously worry local elected officials. “If Roma children are affected, why shouldn’t the others be?” is surprised Anthony Effroy, president of the Rives de Seine nature environment association and municipal councilor of Carrières-sous-Poissy (without label). “We are also faced with a health scandal that we are trying to put under the carpet”, he denounces. In all these cities affected by the spreading, in the past, wastewater, housing estates, parks and schools were recently built on these polluted areas. And this, while the high lead content of these lands had been known and proven since the end of the 90s. “The municipalities went very quickly in the urbanization of these areas, instead of rehabilitating them”, notes Loup Bernard, president of the Val-d’Oise environment association.





An initiative that raises questions, because more than 24,000 children aged 0 to 6 live in these municipalities (Carrières-sous-Poissy, Achères, Pierrelaye, etc.) according to the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Ile-de-France. de-France, so many potential intoxications. Despite this, little or no …