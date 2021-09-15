Increase of 34 euros in the minimum wage on October 1

Posted on Sep 15, 2021 at 9:07 amUpdated Sep 15, 2021, 9:22 AM

The minimum wage, a rare thing, will increase the 1er october consequence sustained inflation , according to the evaluations of “Echoes”. The consumer price index for households in the first quintile, i.e. the top 20% in the salary scale, excluding tobacco, gained 2.19% in August compared to last November, a month taken into account for the last revaluation, according to figures released this Wednesday by INSEE. The minimum wage will increase accordingly, in application of the automatic adjustment formula.





The gross hourly minimum wage will drop from 10.25 euros to just under 10.50 euros. The gross monthly minimum wage will increase from 1,554.58 euros to just under 1,589 euros, on the basis of 35 hours per week, an increase of 34 euros.

No extra boost

On the other hand, the government has closed the door to any additional help, as the law again allows. Such a gesture amounts to carrying “a real blow of knife to the recovery of employment”, declared recently Bruno Le Maire, referring the subject of salary increases to the level of professional branches.

The last increase outside the legal calendar of the minimum wage dates back to July 1, 2012. Following a campaign promise from François Hollande, the government of the day had decided to increase by 2%, largely in anticipation of the legal revaluation of the 1st. the following January, while adding a boost of 0.6%.