indictment of a teenage girl accused of assault with a machete in a high school in Bourgoin-Jallieu

The first hearings revealed that it was a premeditated act and not a reaction to a askance first advanced by the teenager.

A teenager accused of assaulting a student with a machete on Monday in a Bourgoin-Jallieu high school, in Isère, is indicted on Wednesday September 15, reports France Blue Isere. Prosecuted for aggravated violence in a school establishment, with weapon and premeditation, the young girl is placed under judicial control.

The assault took place at the Gambetta high school while the two high school girls were in class. The victim, slightly injured in the arm, was issued a one-day ITT. The first hearings allowed to learn that she already had the weapon in her bag when she arrived at the school Monday morning, even before the look askance that she advances as an explanation for her gesture.





According to the public prosecutor of Vienna, this attack is more linked to various personal and family problems. The teenager was placed, with an obligation of care and training. It is forbidden to carry a weapon, to go to Bourgoin-Jallieu and to come into contact with the victim.