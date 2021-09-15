Instagram is looking for ways to curb teenage obsession with the ideal body

The social network would seek to react after the publication of an article in the “Wall Street Journal” on its impact on the mental and physical health of young people.

Instagram is considering encouraging its users not to just watch content promoting the archetype of the lean, athletic female body, after a damning article published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on the impact of social networking on adolescent mental and physical health.

Read alsoThe great naivety of the “tech repentants”

“We are working more and more on comparisons (of his body with that of others, editor’s note) and the negative image of the body ”, said Tuesday September 14 the application of Facebook, very popular among young people. The platform says it is thinking about ways to react “When we see that people dwell on certain types of images”, in a statement issued in response to an investigation by the American business daily.

According to the WSJ, the network is aware of the problem through its own research, but plays down its influence on the psychology of the tens of millions of young people who go online every day. “We worsen the relationship to his body of one in three teenagers”, noted an Instagram slide, released during an internal meeting in 2019, according to the article. “Teens accuse Instagram of increasing anxiety and depression levels”, said another, to summarize a study on girls suffering from this kind of problem.





Research shows a correlation between the use of social networks and the increase in psychological distress and suicidal behaviors among youth. “ 44 US state prosecutors on Facebook

“The article focuses on findings from limited studies and presents them in a bad light”, replied Karina Newton, director of public regulations at Instagram. But this research shows “Our commitment to understand these complex subjects”. She also points out that social networks are neither good nor bad in themselves, that their influence varies from day to day, and that they inevitably contain the social problems that exist in real life. She hopes that a potential system of incentives to watch content that “Inspire and exalt” young users could help “Change that part of Instagram culture that focuses on appearances”.

Read alsoWhy social media poses a risk to adolescent health

Many authorities and associations have been warning for years about the dangers for young people posed by Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc. “Research shows a correlation between the use of social networks and the increase in psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people”, argued the prosecutors of 44 US states in a letter sent last May to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. They cited studies showing the harms of constant comparison with peers, such as eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia), and asked the boss to drop the plan to create a version of Instagram for those under 13. .