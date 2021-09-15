Inter Milan – Real Madrid (0-1): Ancelotti has already put his mark on… Camavinga too!

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

At the end of the first 45 minutes, we did not give much of the skin of Real Madrid. Inter Milan had obtained three big chances, including a header that Lautaro Martinez should have converted. The worst was feared for Carlo Ancelotti’s men but it was the best, which came in the form of a more successful second period leading to a snatch victory. Defensively, the Merengue performed very well against the Italian champions. The departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane seem already digested.

The offensive compartment has long been a cut below. Often present in the last thirty meters nerazzurri in the second half, the Madrilenians had all the trouble in the world to get clear opportunities. Still, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema had a good game, the first in his characteristic punchy style, the second in his discounts, calls and game intelligence. If the score had remained at 0-0, we would have written that ‘he had missed a Kylian Mbappé in this team. But as Eduardo Camavinga magnificently served Rodrygo for a victorious cross cluster at the last minute (90th), the arrival of the native of Bondy is ultimately not in a hurry. That’s good…

