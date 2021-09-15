Inter Milan-Real Madrid: the probable lines

Tempting reunion this Wednesday evening at San Siro between Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Last season, the team then led by Zinedine Zidane won 3-2 at home in the first leg against the gang in Antonio Conte then 2-0 in the return to San Siro.

If Simone Inzaghi will this time face Carlo Ancelotti, Inter Milan are still playing in 3-5-2 this season. However, there will be five changes of players on the Inter side compared to the eleven who lost 2-0 to Real last season. Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea and Edin Dzeko replaced him. Achraf Hakimi has signed for PSG and it is Matteo Darmian, rather than Denzel Dumfries, who should evolve in the role of right piston tonight.

The probable line-up of Inter Milan: Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez





As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is deprived of several players, including Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Ferland Mendy or Marcelo. His eleven should look like the one who won 5-2 against Celta Vigo last Sunday with, however, the expected return of David Alaba to the left-back position.

In a pre-match press conference, the Italian coach also suggested the possibility that Luka Modric was rested at kick-off, which could benefit Isco, Marco Asensio or even Eduardo Camavinga. Several Spanish media, however, see the Croatian begin.

The probable line-up of Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Alaba – Valverde, Casemiro, Modric – Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius

The Inter-Real match will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on beIN Sports 1 and can also be followed on DailyMercato here.