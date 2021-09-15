Internet users not kind to the former minister

Jack Lang received Bilal Hassani at the Arab World Institute. An event he shared with his fans on Twitter. But some Internet users did not hesitate to criticize the former politician.

At the moment, Bilal Hassani is on all fronts. This Friday, September 17, the singer will embark on a whole new experience: that of participating in Dance with the stars! And for the first time in the program broadcast on TF1, the artist will dance with another man: “Bilal wanted to represent the female figure in his duet, so it was obvious for him to have a man to complete his pair. Explained to me, for example, that he imagined himself more to be carried than to carry his partner “, declared Deborah Nahon, director of entertainment of TF1 during a press conference. A great initiative that could have been very badly experienced by the companion of the young singer.

But the interpreter of King has well briefed his dear and tender! “I said, ‘Don’t worry! Everything is going to be fine. It’s just dancing.’ You have to let go, it’s performance. It’s true that you have to trust each other, “he explained to Télé-Loisirs.





Very committed, Bilal Hassani continues to promote freedom. On this Wednesday, September 15, he was in the company of Jack Lang, former Minister of Culture but also president of the Institute of the Arab World. On Twitter, the one who had been appointed by François Hollande in 2013, shared a snapshot where we can see him alongside Bilal Hassani. Besides the surprise at the sight of the singer’s presence, Internet users have not been kind to the former policy.

Indeed, many have criticized (…)

