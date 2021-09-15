iPhone 13: faster, more battery life, and an astonishing Cinematic mode

As expected, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 look a lot like their predecessors: the notch is simply smaller thanks to a revised True Depth system, and on the back the two photo sensors are diagonal rather than the one above the other.

The 5.4- and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays boast 800 nits (28% higher outdoors), and they can even push up to 1,200 nits.

Both smartphones work with an A15 chip with 6 CPU cores (2 powerful cores and 4 energy efficient cores) which contains 15 billion transistors. For graphics operations, the 4 GPU cores take over. The Neural Engine embeds 16 cores, which allows processing of artificial intelligence tasks reaching 15.8 trillion operations per second.





On the back, the wide-angle photo sensor (with 7 elements), which incorporates optical image stabilization by moving the sensor as on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, has 12 megapixels with an ƒ / 1.6 aperture and a 26 mm focal length. The ultra wide-angle, also 12 megapixels (5 elements), offers an aperture ƒ / 2.4 and a field of view of 120 degrees and a focal length of 13 mm.

Portrait mode is now available for video as well, with a little something extra: the selection of the focus which modifies the blur according to the chosen subject on the screen. This Kinematic mode can also be activated automatically.

The iPhone 13 mini benefits from a boost for its autonomy: 1.5 hours more than the 12 mini, which was its Achilles heel. As for the iPhone 13, we can count on 2.5 hours of battery life more than the iPhone 12. The storage is 128 GB (double the current entry level), 256 GB and 512 GB, for prices that start at € 809 for the iPhone 13 mini and € 909 for the iPhone 13.

Pre-orders begin this Friday, with the first deliveries on September 24.