iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad: all the new features announced by Apple

While the Keynote has just ended, here is a recap of the announcements made this Tuesday, September 14.

New iPad

iPad mini

Apple Watch Series 7

iPhone 13 & 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max

New iPad.

This is an update of the previous version. It includes an A13 chip, automatic video face tracking, TrueTone for the screen, support for Apple Pencil and finally the iPadOS 15 update.

The iPad Mini.

Like the new iPad, the iPad mini also gets a nice update. Same size and bigger screen, touchID, better cameras, 5G, but the most important is a USB-C port.

Apple Watch Series 7

Long awaited by many users, the design has been reworked. We therefore find thinner and curved screen edges. It is thinner and has a brighter screen. It will allow faster charging as well as better resistance to dust. New colors will also be available. No availability before this fall.





iPhone 13 & 13 mini

The main updates for these two models are: a smaller notch for faceID, a bigger battery, a brighter HDR screen. Both models carry the A15 Bionic chip. An update of the photo sensors is also available thanks to a larger main photo sensor with a mechanical stabilizer of the sensor. Video mode has also been improved. 128 GB of basic storage. Available for pre-order this Friday, September 17th.

iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max

The big novelties are intended for these models there. Indeed, there are new colors and more resistant materials. As advertised, smaller faceID notch, bigger battery. Both models also include the A15 Bionic chip. The screen finally supports adaptive 120Hz. Regarding the photo unit, a nice improvement also with larger photo sensors, X3 telephoto, macro mode. Pro models will support ProRes video codec – 1TB. Also available this Friday, September 17 for pre-order.