Jean-Paul Belmondo: silent since the death of his father, Paul finally speaks

Paul Belmondo has emerged from the silence. This Wednesday, September 15, he shared a new shot of his father, Jean-Paul Belmondo and took the opportunity to thank his fans.

Until then, Paul Belmondo had paid tribute to his father by posting photos on Instagram, without text. Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on Monday, September 6, left behind a grieving family, including his son. But on this Wednesday September 15, Luana Belmondo’s husband has finally spoken. He published a photo of his father, then much younger, hat on his head and back, with this touching text: “I wanted to thank you for your many messages and tell you how touched I am by your testimonies for my father. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This is not the only tribute from one of the actor’s relatives. Indeed, Victor Belmondo, the comedian’s grandson, gave a very touching speech during the national tribute : “Throughout his life, he has never ceased to seek happiness, but above all to give it. Both to his family and to all the others. Through his films, but also because he has been and will remain: a sun. The sun does not go out. It shines. It radiates everywhere, all the time. When it goes down somewhere, it wakes up elsewhere. And our grandfather radiates us and he will radiate us everywhere with his smile, his kindness, his extreme benevolence: he is an eternal sun “.

“The last few days have been trying”

Alessandro, his other grandson, returned to his relationship with the one he called his “Grandpa” : “These last days have been trying … At the Invalides or at the church of Saint-Germain, the ceremonies have once again revealed all the love and all the admiration we have for Jean-Paul Belmondo. For me. he will simply remain my grandpa. The one who did the 400 strokes “. He took the opportunity to thank all those who supported his family : “Thank you to everyone who came or shared in one way or another this painful moment with us.”

