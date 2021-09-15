Joan Laporta sets an ultimatum for Ronald Koeman!

What follows after this advertisement

The night was still hard in Barcelona, ​​after another defeat in the Champions League, against Bayern this time again. If it was especially some players like Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets who were criticized by the Catalan press, we learned that a meeting between the main leaders of the club took place after the match. And inevitably, it was about the future of Ronald Koeman, the coach of the team.

And the information that is trickling out is a bit contradictory. As indicated by various media such as Mundo Deportivo Where Marca, Joan Laporta and his men have decided to continue to place their trust in the Dutchman, who will therefore not be removed from his post. The leaders wait in particular to see him with the entire workforce to analyze the real level of the team and its coach.





Three matches to convince

For his part, Sport is much more incisive and says Koeman only has three games to prove his worth. This is the ultimatum that was set by Joan Laporta, and if Barça do not achieve good results against Granada, Cadiz and Levante, the former Oranje coach will be sacked. The media also specifies that the attitude of the players and the content offered by the team will be just as important as the scores.

Joan Laporta is currently unhappy with the image left by the team and her patience is starting to run out. He saw the big picture for his return to the presidency, but for now the reality is far from his great ambitions. If he did not dismiss him after the Bavarian rout, it is above all so as not to contradict himself, since he had publicly defended him on several occasions in recent days. Ronald Koeman therefore knows what to expect.