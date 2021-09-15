Jordan accused, Bart struggles with Louise / Noor and Gabriel in roommate it’s done – Tomorrow belongs to us September 16, 2021 (episode 1015) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1015 broadcast on Thursday, September 16, 2021 on TF1. Chloe has found her confidant in the person of Alex. Irene continues to hate Chloe. Noor and Gabriel advance in their research. Jordan has something to worry about.



Bart slept with Alex and Flore… he had never seen Louise so angry. He is afraid that she will leave him.

Raphaëlle found Bart’s surveillance camera in a furniture store. The alibi is ok for Bart, he didn’t lie.

Noor is a little scared of the roommate with Gabriel: he says he loves cleaning and washing the dishes.

Gabriel has housing visits, Noor she accompanies him… but that does not commit him to anything.

Bart arrives at the Spoon to try to speak with Louise. She is angry with him because he knew the connection she had with drugs since Gary. Bart apologizes but Louise is not really receptive.

Alex admits to Chloe that Flore is angry with her… it falls on her. Chloe feels guilty, Alex tells her that she did the right thing.

Chloe tells him about her relationship with Irene… it’s complicated. She tries to smooth things over. Chloe thanks Alex for caring about her. She’s feeling a bit lonely right now… she doesn’t really know who to talk to anymore. Alex tells her that if she needs to, he will always be there. Irene knocks and disturbs them… when they were not far from the kiss.

Mona arrives in Chloe and Irene’s office: she demands a complete teaching team. Chloe says she’s waiting for a replacement. Maud tells Mona to calm down, she’s going to take a warning.

Many owners do not want a roommate. Gabriel does not want to give up. They pretend to be a couple for the visit of the 2nd apartment and it works. Gabriel passes the file. Noor berates Gabriel for playing the couple without asking him before.





Jahia starts to bleed from the nose, her father helps her and Laetitia too. Laetitia persists in saying that her spirulina-based treatment will help her.

Irene tells her mother that Chloe sucks, she is not made for this job. She believes that this position should have belonged to her: she has the authority and the skills for this job.

Jordan’s mobile was limited to 15km from the school the next morning: Martin and Sara decide to go out into the field to see if they find anything. They find Clément’s stolen scooter.

Chloe meets Mr Dumestre at the Spoon, the former music teacher who puts on the cognacs in front of her. Dumestre says that the former headmaster and the CPE made him understand that music was not important. The students are savages, they always attack him. “A high school without a music teacher is a high school without a soul”. Dumestre says he is willing to try but he doesn’t promise anything.

Noor announces to Judith that she is going to take a roommate with Gabriel. At that moment, Gabriel sends an SMS to Noor to tell him that the apartment is good.

Judith is afraid that a girl / guy roommate will be hot… Noor reassures her that they are not attracted to each other.

