Kaamelott: record broken with 203 viewings, Arnaud Klein’s assessment of his cinema challenge

The fan Arnaud Klein ends Saturday his 203 screenings of “Kaamelott – First part” in the cinema, with a view to entering the Guinness world of records. He returns for AlloCiné on his state of mind as this marathon ends.

AlloCiné: How are you?

Arnaud Klein: I’m much better, being able to touch the finish line with the tip of my finger, I no longer have the pressure to tell myself that I won’t make it. I’ll get there, maybe even a little more.

Did you observe / experience any physical side effects during this experience?

13 kg less and internal clock worries, but other than that, nothing unmanageable.

What personal assessment do you take from this crazy experience?

I haven’t yet realized the experience itself. Today, I still see myself as the man who wanted to “make a joke” and make people laugh. I realize the extent that it has taken on through the media and especially with the number of people who follow this adventure.

Your last session takes place this Saturday at 6 p.m., are you preparing something special?

The screening will take place in the largest cinema hall so that as many people as possible can come and enjoy the film one last time at the cinema. Then celebrate with dignity in my favorite bar, the dropkick, in the pure Kaamelotian spirit.

Do you know if Alexandre Astier is still planning to do something with you?

Yes, I know, but I can’t say where, what, or when.





What do you plan to do once the record is over and all that time is available again?

This adventure gave birth to many new projects, new videos to shoot, invitations to conventions and above all to have the record approved.

Alexandre Astier in "Kaamelott – First part"



203 times the same movie in two months, is there a scene you still haven’t got enough of?

Yes, the first scene where Arthur is with Venec but, but I can’t say more to avoid spoiler.

Do you think you’ll ever see the movie again?

The Blu-ray is released on November 24th and I can’t wait to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses.

Interview on September 15.

