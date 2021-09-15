Kate Middleton: this new very strong commitment from the Duchess of Cambridge

After a few months of vacation away from prying eyes, Kate Middleton will resume service on Wednesday September 15 for a very symbolic engagement in Oxfordshire.

The holidays are over for Kate Middleton. After a summer spent away from prying eyes with her family, and a stay at Balmoral with Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to resume service on Wednesday September 15. And for her first engagement, the wife of Prince William chose a particular cause, since she will travel to RAF station at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, or her meet some of those who supported the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan by the UK, reports Rebecca English. Among them, the military personnel but also the civilians who were directly involved in the effort.

From crews to RAF medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, to civilians and volunteers who established a repatriation center at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support, Kate Middleton is preparing to meet many people for her first engagement which will serve as the start of the school year. A first event for the Duchess of Cambridge who was recently spotted in a London pub with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to alleviate a pressing urge, while Prince William personally intervened to her during the Kabul crisis after the arrival of the Taliban in the Afghan capital, to get one of his former military comrades out.

Was Kate Middleton at her brother James’ wedding?

An official commitment that definitely marks the end of the holidays for Kate Middleton, who on September 11 made the trip to Bormes-les-Mimosas to attend the wedding of his brother James and his fiancée Alizée Thévenet. “Yesterday, I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends, and of course, a few dogs, in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how I am happy “, he confided on his Instagram account, while a source confirmed the presence of Kate Middleton and prince william, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

