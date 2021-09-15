Keolis will recruit 170 bus and tram drivers

The operator of the Transports Bordeaux Métropole network is recruiting 56 tram / bus drivers by December. The other positions will be filled in 2022. Maintenance agents are also needed

At the end of August, the Keolis Bordeaux Métropole company had 2,824 employees, which places it “among the first private employers in the city”, underlined its director Pierrick Poirier, Tuesday September 14 during a press point on news of the re-entry of the TBM public transport network, which it has been operating since 2009.

Already strengthened in 2021 with the recruitment of 85 drivers, the Keolis workforce will grow even further. By the end of December, 56 additional recruitments of bus / tram conductor-receivers are planned and “114 positions will be filled in 2022”, announces Pierrick Poirier. The latter also highlights “the particular need for recruitment in the maintenance sector”, which will be reinforced by 23 new agents by the end of the year and by seven additional people in 2022. The company recently launched a poster campaign on the network in order to find “new talents”.





Several training courses

Regarding maintenance, Keolis will offer, from October, a training course leading to the professional title of mechanic and repairer of industrial vehicles (MRVI). It is accessible to people from 21 to 39 years old, holders of the B permit and having a minimum CAP / BEP level. Eight apprentices will be trained, and those interested can still apply via the company’s website.

Other courses make it possible to join Keolis, which recruits holders of the D license and the compulsory minimum initial training (Fimo) for bus driving teams. For the past year, the operator has been supplementing its workforce with drivers specifically trained for five weeks in driving trams in its CFA, inaugurated last February. “39 new tram operators have already joined the teams”. Finally, Keolis also offers three-month training as part of a professional training contract for public transport drivers on the road.