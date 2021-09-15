Kim Kardashian cheated at the worst time: this very famous singer with whom Kanye West would have frolic

More than six months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, relatives of the two stars have confided in the columns of the Sun. According to her, the rapper would have cheated on the pretty brunette with a famous singer, but also with groupies.

For a long time, their couple made the fans dream … After seven years of marriage and the birth of four children, Kim kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye west. A source close to the family told the Sun that the rapper cheated on the businesswoman shortly after the birth of their second child: “Kanye cheated on Kim with a prominent singer. By the time it happened, Kanye was mostly living in his bachelor apartment in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to come home with Kim and her newborn baby when he had partied. late in the studio. It was a really difficult time for them.“While the businesswoman was very stressed, the source explained:”Kim wasn’t feeling herself – the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines, and the juice diets – and Kanye was often out late.“

If on social networks, Kim Kardashian shared only positive things, in the shadows, she was in great pain. “It was difficult for Kim because she had just given birth, was struggling and thought it was all about her appearance – it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was most vulnerable. It’s truly sad. She blamed herself and vowed to ‘come back sexier than ever’“, the source said. In its new headline, Hurricane, the rapper confessed to being unfaithful to Kim Kardashian. We can indeed hear him say: “Here I go with a new chick … I’m still in the game after two kids.“While his infidelity was known to those close to him, a source revealed to the Sun : “It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he had been unfaithful after Saint’s birth. During his Saint Pablo tour, he collapsed in front of his team, admitting to having slept with girls behind Kim’s back. He even said he slept with groupies and went into insane details about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal. “

Kanye West had relationships with groupies

On tour, the one who is bipolar, had lost control. The source explained: “Those who know him well, they sat with their heads in their hands and giggled nervously, while the crew who had just joined the tour were stunned..“To conclude, she added:”No one could believe what he was saying in front of everyone, it seemed like he was having an episode and was very manic. Later he babbled nonsense and people tried to calm him down and restrain him. It was really heartbreaking to watch because it was clear he was in a terrible situation and needed help.“

