Kim Kardashian is the new internet meme (30 tweets)

A few days ago stood the 2021 Met Gala, which is an opportunity for stars around the world to walk the red carpet in outfits all more extravagant than each other. Kim Kardashian caused a sensation by being dressed in a full body suit (with hood and shoes included) adorned with a train; an outfit signed Balenciaga.
Internet users quickly took over by parodying Kim Kardashian’s outfit, and they were very imaginative in creating memes. so here’s the 30 funniest tweets concerning the holding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West :
1)
No Face made it to the Met Gala! # MetGala2021 #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/msAIcqPXqH
A Faceless Went to the Met Gala!
2)
you haven’t unlocked this character yet #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/3MblocNrBW
You haven’t unlocked this character yet!
3)
Just in Kim Kardashian has arrived at the met gala #MetGala # MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jMoI9YW4Pr
Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala.
4)
#KimKardashian # MetGala2021
Anybody :
The lungs of smokers: pic.twitter.com/VyzmgNieJ6
5)
#MetGala @KimKardashian arriving at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nEMTnnDGH5
6)
I love Kim Kardashian’s outfit. I see her very well in #AHS #Kim K # MetGala2021 #KimKardashian #Kayne #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/wIdbVug5WJ
7)
Sperm, what’s stopping you from dressing like this? #teamflagelle #kimkardashian #metgala pic.twitter.com/2anpEFjPap
8)
# MetGala2021 #KimKardashian
Unlockable Character Slot in every game be like: pic.twitter.com/l8mZn2MXSW
Unlocked character fields in all games look like:
9)
Dear #KimKardashian please stop copying our Tapu sena- pic.twitter.com/MMGGVtX02i
Dear KimKardashian, stop copying our Tapu sena-.
10)
Kim has never failed to give us meme material#MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/ojLuphfvhr
Kim never disappoints us when it comes to giving us material to make memes.
11)
Me and my sense of humor #MetGala #KimKardashian # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/wtKQm74Dn0
Me and my sense of humor.
12)
Who’s that pokemon? #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/KSMc2HixbV
13)
Kim, Kendall, and Gigi at the #MetGala you’re doing amazing sweetie # MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/EKdRw9w474
Kim, Kendall, and Gigi at the #MetGala “You Are Amazing Honey”:
14)
Kim be like under the mask: # MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/t3zDRtD5WD
Kim must be like this under her mask:
15)
my fav pic of #KimKardashian and Kanye West from # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yU3D0eVUBP
My favorite photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for MetGala2021:
16)
Is this a joke? Put on makeup only to cover it with a cloth? I honestly pity the makeup artist. #MetGala # MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/qDY8gqZUQ6
Is this a joke ? Apply makeup and then cover it with a fabric? Honestly, I pity the makeup artist.
17)
“Il nero sfina”
IO:#MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/UgtXTR58xl
“Black refines”
Me :
18)
Aún no tengo una opinión de #KimKardashian in #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6XveTdnM7c
I still don’t have an opinion on KimKardashian at the MetGala:
19)
#KimKardashian prossimamente su minecraft pic.twitter.com/7ld8d5AoZT
Kim Kardashian is coming to Minecraft soon.
20)
u23f1 HIMNOS ‘
Ahora si ya nadie sabe quien es quien. @BogotaFC quedó re loco.#KimKardashian# FortaLaProfecía#TorneoBetPlayDimayor pic.twitter.com/OkdlL2HqKl
Now nobody knows who is who anymore. @BogotaFC has gone mad.
21)
Kendall: Kim, is that you?
Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you. #MetGala #KimKardashian #KendallJenner # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/7mX71BJue9
Kendall: Kim, is that you?
Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can not see you.
22)
Wesh Kim K is a character to unlock in Smash Bros # MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vAI5rAD5gJ
23)
2021 expectations vs Delta variant. # MetGala2021 #MetGala #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/84xhDWIcza
My expectations for 2021 VS the DELTA variant.
24)
me dealing with my inner demons at 2am:#MetGala # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/MmfLrigCbq
Me dealing with my inner demons at 2 a.m.:
25)
me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/nqP8JQ2Fc3
Me and my anxiety when I go out.
26)
He killed it tonight. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/15vOG5r7iK
He tore it all up tonight.
27)
kpop idols hiding their new hair colors when its comeback season #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PY0Xz89VUz
Kpop idols hide their new hair colors for #MetGala comeback season
28)
me showing my imaginary friend to my parents when i was a kid #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m2pzZltxs0
Me showing my imaginary friend to my parents when I was a child.
29)
#MetGala @KimKardashian Beyond pic.twitter.com/WzvUGdCyE5
30)
kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala # MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg
Kim and Kanye entering the MetGala looking like two dementors.
On Reddit and Instagram, the American star has also been parodied many times. Here are a few examples :
And you, what do you think of this outfit?