Kim Kardashian is the new internet meme (30 tweets)

A few days ago stood the 2021 Met Gala, which is an opportunity for stars around the world to walk the red carpet in outfits all more extravagant than each other. Kim Kardashian caused a sensation by being dressed in a full body suit (with hood and shoes included) adorned with a train; an outfit signed Balenciaga.

Internet users quickly took over by parodying Kim Kardashian’s outfit, and they were very imaginative in creating memes. so here’s the 30 funniest tweets concerning the holding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West :

1)

A Faceless Went to the Met Gala!

2)

You haven’t unlocked this character yet!

3)

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala.

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

Unlocked character fields in all games look like:

9)

Dear KimKardashian, stop copying our Tapu sena-.

10)

Kim never disappoints us when it comes to giving us material to make memes.

11)

Me and my sense of humor.

12)

13)

Kim, Kendall, and Gigi at the #MetGala “You Are Amazing Honey”:

14)

Kim must be like this under her mask:

15)

My favorite photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for MetGala2021:



16)

Is this a joke ? Apply makeup and then cover it with a fabric? Honestly, I pity the makeup artist.

17)

“Black refines”

Me :

18)

I still don’t have an opinion on KimKardashian at the MetGala:

19)

Kim Kardashian is coming to Minecraft soon.

20)

Now nobody knows who is who anymore. @BogotaFC has gone mad.

21)

Kendall: Kim, is that you?

Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can not see you.

22)

23)

My expectations for 2021 VS the DELTA variant.

24)

Me dealing with my inner demons at 2 a.m.:

25)

Me and my anxiety when I go out.

26)

He tore it all up tonight.

27)

kpop idols hiding their new hair colors when its comeback season #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PY0Xz89VUz September 14, 2021

Kpop idols hide their new hair colors for #MetGala comeback season

28)

me showing my imaginary friend to my parents when i was a kid #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m2pzZltxs0 September 14, 2021

Me showing my imaginary friend to my parents when I was a child.

29)

30)

Kim and Kanye entering the MetGala looking like two dementors.

On Reddit and Instagram, the American star has also been parodied many times. Here are a few examples :

And you, what do you think of this outfit? We let you answer this question via our comments area ! And if you enjoyed this article, know that Kim Kardashian has already been the subject of many hijackings in the past.