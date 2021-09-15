Koh Lanta: an eventful show for Clémence Castel

La Manche Press See my news

Clémence Castel escaped elimination once again last night. (© DR.)

Third episode of Koh Lanta The Legend this Tuesday, September 14, 2021 on TF1, and a new episode with the Cherbourgoise Clémence Castel in the foreground.

She bursts into tears

First, the new manager of the Bohemian nightclub, the ex-Kaluma, won the comfort test with his new team, the yellows. At stake, a fishing kit, very useful considering the fish-bearing waters of the island. Clémence Castel was all smiles at the time.





His team then lost the immunity, diving test. The Manchoise quickly felt in danger of elimination. Past close to the exit during the first episode, its status as double winner of Koh-Lanta automatically puts it in the hot seat. Worried, the adventurer burst into tears before quickly recovering.

The immunity collar

In Search of the Necklace of Immunity, she searched hard before finally finding him, at the water’s edge, hidden in a hole. A real relief for her, synonymous with peace of mind on the board.

She was also reassured by her teammates, who assured her not to vote against her, especially thanks to her feminine alliance. In the council, she did not feel the need to take out her necklace. It should therefore be used for the rest of the show.

A great adventure is looming for Clémence Castel, thanks to her immunity necklace and her wedding ring. Next week, the Cherbourgeoise will be on TF1 again.

