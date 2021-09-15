Legacy of Johnny Hallyday: this little sentence from Laeticia which could have cost him dearly during the trial

In a long interview with the Parisian, Laeticia Hallyday let slip a sentence that could have cost her dearly during the trial on the legacy of Johnny Hallyday.

It’s a slip that she could have regretted. On the eve of the inauguration of the Johnny Hallyday esplanade, Laeticia gave a long interview to the Parisian in which she confides, in particular, on the multiple projects on which she works to honor the memory of the idol of young people. Including a traveling exhibition, which will make her leave “on the road for five years”. “She will first settle for six months in Brussels. Johnny felt half French, half Belgian, so I also wanted to mark the history of her roots through her father”, added Laeticia Hallyday, without realizing that she had just released a sentence that could have cost her dearly. Because by explaining that the Taulier felt “half French half Belgian”, Jade and Joy’s mother somewhat contradicted Johnny Hallyday’s lawyers. During the trial to determine if French law could judge his succession indeed, the advice of Laeticia Hallyday hammered home that he felt American above all.

At the time, his manager Sébastien Farran assured that Johnny Hallyday had “decided to be American more than ten years ago, he adopted two daughters who have never lived in France” : “I think it’s pretty clear: he wanted to live in America, that was what interested him, his choice”. After moving to the USA elsewhere, Johnny Hallyday had applied for American nationality. In 2015, he explained to the Parisian the reason why he had left his house in Marne-la-Coquette to settle on the other side of the Atlantic. “America is part of my culture. Moreover, here I am peaceful: I can go out in the streets, my daughters go to school normally. It is a place where I can relax, think and listen to the American music “, confided the rocker. During this trial, his lawyer had also stressed that the Taulier had resided in California since 2007. and that he was also the holder, since 2014, of a green card.

Why Laeticia Hallyday became American

For Laeticia Hallyday’s lawyer, Johnny “spent most of his time” in the United States, “195 days” in 2016, against “168 in France”, which led him, logically, to “fix most of his interests there”. After months of battle, the French justice had finally decided and declared itself competent to settle the question of the rocker’s heritage. To honor the memory of Johnny, Laeticia Hallyday also decided to become American a few months ago. “The official ceremony took place in September. Again, I respected his wishes, I went to the end of naturalization. I did it for him, and I am very proud of it, Jade and Joy’s mother confided in the columns of the Parisian. I have learned a lot from the United States in thirteen years. At first, I didn’t like Los Angeles. I found this city without soul, without culture, sprawling. I have dual nationality, I am French above all. These are my roots.“

