Lenovo Ideapad 5 Ryzen 7 Laptop PC at 649 €!

If you are looking for a performance laptop at a reduced price, here is an offer that should interest you on this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 model!

For less than 650 €, it is quite possible to find portable PCs powerful enough for all office tasks and to enjoy a few low-consumption games. Of course, concessions will have to be made in terms of framerate and graphics quality. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 has a balanced configuration that meets these criteria with recent components capable of running greedy software and some low-power games very honorably (WoW Classic …).

To find a cheap machine, it is at Darty that it is! Indeed, the brand offers a rather interesting promotion with a machine sold at a price of 649 € instead of 799 €! A real deal that will save you no less than 150 €. Dedicated to office automation with games in a modest configuration, the IdeaPad 5 is ideal for people working from home or for occasional gamers looking for entertainment on very low-consumption games.

Office automation at a sacrifice

Since it does not have a dedicated graphics card, the Lenovo Ideapad 5 is perfect if you are looking for a computer intended for office automation. It incorporates for this an AMD Ryzen ™ 7 5700U processor clocked at 1.8 GHz base frequency (up to 4.3 GHz burst).





It is an excellent addition which optimizes the internal functioning and makes more fluid the display of applications thanks in particular to the 8 GB of RAM. Its screen is 15.6 inches in FullHD, or a resolution of 1920×1080.

On the memory side, it has a 512 GB SSD hard drive for reduced loading times. Finally, the whole thing weighs barely 1.7 kg, which makes it ideal for not crowding your backpack too much. You will understand, whether it is for surfing the Internet, watching videos or working, this Lenovo Ideapad presents itself as a great opportunity for an extremely competitive price.

Its processor is the greatest strength of this offer which will allow you to enjoy a balanced, fast and reliable machine for less than 650 €.

