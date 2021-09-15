More

    Leonardo dismantles Real Madrid and reveals Mbappé’s future!

    When Leonardo speaks, it’s never for nothing. Yesterday, on the eve of the Parisians’ entry into the Champions League against Club Bruges, the sporting director of the capital club had strong words about Real Madrid, returning to the late summer soap opera with Kylian Mbappé. He thus assured that the club did not like the attitude of the Spanish giant and unveiled the future of the French international to Canal +.

    “We were not happy with the behavior of Real Madrid. Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world during the last week of the transfer window created a situation that we did not like. (…) We were clear about the offer. It wasn’t enough, it was less than what we paid. The last offer they talked about never arrived. You can’t organize a transfer window for two, three or four months, and change your plans like that, first assures the Brazilian, dismantling Real and questioning the attitude of the Merengue leaders, before talking about the future of Mbappé. Messi, Neymar and Kylian, it is not a thing to look only for a year, “assures Leonardo, who then moderates himself by explaining that he will” try everything “so that the Frenchman remains at PSG next season. A file which will however be difficult ….

