Leonardo maintains, he “does not see” Mbappé leaving PSG in a year

Leonardo who retains Mbappé in Paris, Ben Arfa hoped for in Tunis or Kane who could extend to Tottenham: find all the information of the transfer window football this Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PSG: Leonardo still does not believe in a departure from Mbappé

In an interview with Canal + , the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo, reviewed the news of the vice-champion of France. He did not escape several questions about Kylian Mbappé, for whom Real Madrid had offered nearly € 180m this summer, to no avail. “Honestly, it was just the news that could happen. We never thought of doing all this without Mbappé“, Supported Leonardo, proud of the trio formed by the Frenchman (22) with Messi and Neymar. “I don’t see Kylian leaving at the end of this season, Leonardo added. I don’t think anyone can imagine the PSG of the future without Kylian.“The Brazilian leader does not dare to utter the word” extension “, while Mbappé, at the end of his contract next June, no longer hides his desire to play for Real one day.

Ben Arfa in Tunisia for two seasons?

Foot Mercato revealed the track leading Hatem Ben Arfa to Esperance in Tunis on Monday, and it has grown thicker since. Always according to Foot Mercato, the five-time defending champion of Tunisia offered him a contract until June 2023. Aged 34, the attacking midfielder and former French international remains on a very average season in Bordeaux (25 matches).

Tottenham: Kane would open to overtime

It was one of the summer soap operas. Manchester City were ready to offer more than € 100m for Tottenham star striker Harry Kane (28). The rumors persisted until August 25, when the England captain himself announced he would stay at his long-standing club Spurs. And now, Eurosport teaches us that he is open to the idea of ​​extending his lease, although it does not expire until June 2024. His condition? Adding a release clause to his contract, which Tottenham boss Daniel Levy isn’t really a fan of. As for the Citizens, they would not plan to try their luck again with Kane, whose file seems quite locked.





Bordeaux still believes in Niang (Rennes)

Watch out for the imbroglio. Tuesday, the newspaper The team claimed that M’Baye Niang, unwanted at Stade Rennais, was expected the same day at the Girondins de Bordeaux. But at the same time, RMC Sport revealed that “discussions are not progressing“. The Senegalese striker (26) would have said yes to Bordeaux, who intends to take advantage of the joker authorized outside the transfer window with the recruitment of a player who is already playing in France. But it is still necessary to agree on the terms of the transfer. This Wednesday, The team agree that “negotiations are late», But Bordeaux would remain confident. Niang has already discussed with President Gérard Lopez and coach Vladimir Petkovic, agreeing to a sharp pay cut to finally get back on track.

Man Utd would have zapped Koulibaly for Varane

Manchester United hit hard in the summer transfer window, and not just through Jadon Sancho or Cristiano Ronaldo. Raphaël Varane joined England for € 45m after 10 successful years at Real Madrid. But the French central defender (28) was not the only option considered for this position. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Manchester spoke with Napoli about Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly (30). The price set by the Italian club, namely 40 M €, would have been considered excessive by the Red Devils, who were therefore ready to pay a little more with Varane on condition of making a real qualitative leap.

