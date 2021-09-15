Lille: VAR, Di Meco’s rant

In the 48th minute of the match against Wolfsburg (0-0) Tuesday in the Champions League, Jonathan David thought he had given Lille a deserved advantage, but his goal was finally refused by the VAR who considered that the ball had gone out in button at the start of the action. This is not the opinion of the consultant of RMC Sport, Eric Di Meco, who considers that the angles of images available do not allow to have a definitive opinion on the question.

“The images we have do not allow us to see if the ball has crossed the line. Not with the perspective, anyway. It is not because the part of the ball which touches the ground is outside the field. , that the ball is out. (…) What bothers me is that there is no image to tell if the ball has really gone out or not. How can we make that decision? the sense of the game, lamented the former defender. We cannot take away the goal from Lille if we do not have the image which proves that the ball is out “.

Between this refused goal and the penalty turned free kick at the end of additional time (see the short of 00h46), the VAR will clearly not have done LOSC’s business …



