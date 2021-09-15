LIVE – Bad weather: 5 departments in orange vigilance, thunderstorms expected in the affected areas

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY?

Four departments – Ardèche (07), Drôme (26), Gard (30) and Hérault (34) – remain vigilant orange storms / floods / floods this Wednesday. We expect high rainfall intensities of around 80 to 100 mm in a short time locally for Hérault and Gard, 50 to 80 mm for Ardèche and Drôme.

According to weather forecast France, at the beginning of the morning, thunderstorms still concern the east of the Gers, in Najac. Rains irrigate part of Aveyron and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes until Northeast. These stormy showers continued into the night.

In the South Westthis morning, a temporary lull is emerging. However, there is a risk of showers, then a resumption of thunderstorm activity from midday.

Around the Gulf of Lion and on the Cévennes, the showers remain frequent and are accompanied by thunderclaps. These showers are occurring in areas already affected by heavy rainfall in the morning of Tuesday. Hail is also possible.

Numerous thunderstorms developed in the afternoon in Rhône valley and up to the Jura. These rainy passages are marked and resist during the night. They can be accompanied by hail.

On the Provencal coast and Corsica, the weather is less hectic with a few showers. From the Pays de Loire to the Ardennes, the sky remains heavy and temporary showers are expected.

Finally, on the Northwest quarter, small rains occur. Thinnings manage to develop in the afternoon.

The maximums are 18 to 22 near the English Channel, 19 to 21 in Limousin and Grand-Est, 22 to 25 degrees on the rest of the northern half and 24 to 28 in the south, up to 31/33 on the island of beauty.