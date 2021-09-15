LIVE – November 13 trial: Abdeslam blames France’s intervention against Islamic State

“I recognize my participation in the attacks”, says Mohammed Abrini
Accused of having participated in the financing of the attacks and the supply of weapons, Mohamed Abrini spoke in penultimate position.
“I recognize my participation in the attacks. As Mr. Attar said, I am not Osama Attar. In this misfortune which has affected France I am not the sponsor or the brain of the operations”, declared the one that the press nicknamed “the man in the hat”.
Mohamed Abrini said he would answer all questions from the court and “hopes to be able to bring all the answers to the questions people might ask”.
Some defendants claim their innocence
Each accused stood up to speak. Starting with those who appear free. “At no time did I want to engage in terrorism,” said Hamza Attou, one of the two men who came to pick up Salah Abdeslam in Paris on the evening of the attacks.
“I have been stuck a terrorist label, I am not a terrorist”, argued Mohamed Amri, the second traveling companion of Salah Abdeslam.
Most of the defendants “strongly condemned” the attacks. I condemn these atrocities. I wish the victims a lot of courage, “said Yassine Attar, insisting that he be distinguished from his brother Osama Attar, considered to be the orderer of the November 13 attacks, tried in his absence.
“I am keen to explain myself, I am innocent once again,” he said.
Words difficult to hear for the civil parties
The moment is difficult for the civil parties. In the room, some are shaking and hugging while the defendants speak.
Salah Abdeslam justifies the attacks by France’s military intervention against the Islamic State
Salah Abdeslam, who has repeatedly disrupted the start of the trial, has just started to speak. “We targeted France, the population, the civilians, but we have nothing personal against these people,” he said. “We targeted France and nothing else.”
“The French planes which bomb the Islamic State do not distinguish between men, women and children,” he continues, claiming to have wanted “to subject France to the same pain that we are suffering”.
The accused implicates the former President of the Republic François Hollande. “When he made the decision to attack the Islamic State, he knew his decision involved risks,” he said. “He knew that French men and women were going to meet death.”
“I know that some of my words can shock, offend sensitive souls,” he adds. “My goal is to be sincere with these people who are in immeasurable pain. The minimum we can give them is to be sincere. I don’t want to lie to them.”
The Assize Court gives the accused a voice
Present in the box for a week, the 14 defendants will have the floor. The president of the Assize Court acceded to the request of the defense lawyers who felt that their clients would speak too late during this trial.
The court would like to know the “position” of each in relation to the facts and their involvement in the preparation of the attacks. Those who wish will be able to express themselves.
The hearing will then continue with the hearing of investigators from the criminal brigade, the first to have made findings on the scene of the attacks.