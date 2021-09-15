LIVE – November 13 trial: Abdeslam blames France’s intervention against Islamic State

13:29

Salah Abdeslam, who has repeatedly disrupted the start of the trial, has just started to speak. “We targeted France, the population, the civilians, but we have nothing personal against these people,” he said. “We targeted France and nothing else.”

“The French planes which bomb the Islamic State do not distinguish between men, women and children,” he continues, claiming to have wanted “to subject France to the same pain that we are suffering”.

The accused implicates the former President of the Republic François Hollande. “When he made the decision to attack the Islamic State, he knew his decision involved risks,” he said. “He knew that French men and women were going to meet death.”