Liverpool defeat AC Milan in a match of madness! / C1 / Gr. B / Liverpool-AC Milan (3-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Tomori CSC (9e), Salah (49e) and Henderson (69e for the Reds // Rebić (42e) and Díaz (44e) for the Rossoneri

14 shots at 5 including 13 after the first quarter of an hour of play, 55% possession, a penalty, 10 corners. These are numbers that mean nothing. Because despite themselves, Liverpool were well led at half-time on Wednesday against AC Milan.

After dominating the Rossoneri from head to toe for 42 minutes, Reds conceded two goals in quick succession in the dying moments of the first period. Ante Rebić is first at the conclusion of a sublime collective action (1-1, 42e), before Brahim Diaz doubled the bet two minutes later (1-2, 44e). Stefano Pioli could then thank his goalkeeper Mike Maignan – who could not do anything when his defender had cheated on him at the start of the match. (1-0, 9e) – author of four fantastic saves including a penalty saved in front of Mohamed Salah (14e). The Egyptian thus ended a series of 17 penalties transformed in a row. But that was before crossing the path of the king of this exercise.



However, when we return from the locker room, the Reds was not long in coming. Less than five minutes after the start of the second half, Mohamed Salah forgot his missed penalty and put the two teams back on an equal footing (2-2, 49e). But the two clubs will not stay neck and neck for long. Jordan Henderson gives back the advantage to Reds thanks to a surgical strike (3-2, 69e). After this half-volley, the nets will no longer shake. The entries of Olivier Giroud and Sandro Tonali on the hour mark do not change anything.





The Mersey club takes control of group B, because at the same time, Atlético and FC Porto were unable to separate (0-0).

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gómez, Robertson – Keita (Thiago, 71e), Fabinho, Henderson (Milner, 84e) – Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 84e), Origi (Mané, 63e), Jota (Jones, 71e). Coach: Jürgen Klopp.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan – Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Hernandez – Kessié, Bennacer (Tonali 71e) – Saelemaekers (Florenzi, 62e), Díaz, Leão (Giroud, 62e) – Rebić (Maldini, 83e). Coach: Stefano Pioli.

MD