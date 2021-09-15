Liverpool difficult to win against AC Milan in the Champions League

The match: 3-2
What more beautiful setting than Anfield to welcome the return to the Champions League of AC Milan, absent since 2014, an eternity for a monument of world football? In a great atmosphere, they rediscovered the hardness of the event in front of Liverpool players in C1 mode, suffocating, strong in the pressing, technically brilliant in small spaces.
This did not prevent the Italians from leading at the end of the first period (2-1) thanks to two supersonic blocks, one concluded by Rebic with a surgical strike in the area (1-1, 42nd), the other by Brahim Diaz who recovered a recovery of Theo Hernandez stopped on his line by Robertson. Milan, however, had hardly deluded more than two minutes as the Reds, with Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk on the bench, had dominated but lacked too much efficiency, narrowly in the last gestures.
They even needed a csc from Tomori, the Englishman opposite, to open the scoring (1-0, 9th). Otherwise, the operation “ducking” did not do much except to shine Mike Maignan, author of a save on a penalty from Mohamed Salah (14th). From the start of the second period the Egyptian made up for it by equalizing on a formidable offering from Divock Origi, the former Lille (2-2, 49th). At this time, Maignan had not seemed reactive enough.
In a slightly less one-sided second half, Liverpool finally took the advantage on a half-volley at the edge of the area of Henderson, the captain, on a corner (3-2, 69th). The entry of Olivier Giroud did not change anything. Milan lost for his comeback in C1 but there was nothing to be ashamed of against these Reds.
Man of the match: surprising Origi
Nobody expected the tenure of the former Lille player at the forefront of the Liverpool attack. The surprise guest fought a physical fight, especially against Tomori, quite amazing. He fought, opened breaches with his calls and even if he did not succeed technically, his ladle in the back of the Italian axis on Salah’s goal will remain as a highlight of the evening. Released with an injury to the applause of Anfield.
2745
This is the number of days between the last goal scored by AC Milan in the Champions League and the one achieved by Rebic tonight. It was then a realization of Kaka in the eighth final return lost in Madrid against Atletico (4-1). Tomori’s csc will not be counted even if the Englishman will ultimately be the first Milanese to score since the Brazilian star …