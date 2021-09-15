Logitech G unveils its new G435 wireless headset

If you like very colorful products, then the helmetofwill capsize your heart! In black and neon yellow, blue and raspberry, and off-white and lilac, this new wireless model will not go unnoticed on your head. Even the black version stands out with its little touches in yellow here and there.

All this to say that the G435 Already hit a big blow on the visual aspect, and then comes the price: 79 , which remains more than correct for a model which benefits from a Bluetooth connection and 2.4 GHz with the technology LIGHTSPEED for minimum latency. For the rest of the specifications, Logitech G On the other hand, remains discreet and does not highlight the 40 mm speakers, while the autonomy also remains very mysterious. However, the brand insists on the weight, of only 165 grams.





On the other hand, Logitech G communicates a lot on the side green of the product. It is up to everyone to make up their own mind.

G435 is Logitech G’s most co-responsible wireless headset. It is CarbonNeutral certified, which means the company funds high-quality, certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. It is made with a minimum of 22% post-consumer recycled content in all plastic components. Its paper packaging comes from strong FSC certified. This product is therefore the choice of responsible management of the world’s forts. More information on Logitech G’s efforts to protect the environment is available on the company’s website.

In a completely different register, the brand also specifies that it is possible to put braille indicators supplied in a bundle on the headphones so that the visually impaired can instantly know which way to put the headset. It is a pity that there are very few suitable games, however.