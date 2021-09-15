Lokomotiv Moscow – Marseille: probable lines, channel and time of the match

This Thursday, OM made their debut at the end of the afternoon in the Europa League with a trip to the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow: from 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, September 16, 2021, follow the match Lokomotiv Moscow – Olympique de Marseille in live on TV. This meeting will be broadcast on RMC Sport 1.





After a very bad Champions League campaign last year where OM had broken the sad record of consecutive defeats in C1, the Phocaeans will no doubt be keen to show another face this year, in a competition that had given them so much joy in 2018.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have not inherited an easy draw as they will face Lazio, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow in what is one of the toughest groups in the competition. Pablo Longoria had displayed his will ” to go as far as possible “And for that it will be necessary to respond from the first match with a perilous trip to the RZD Arena in Moscow, where the Marseillais supporters will also be allowed, after an announcement from UEFA.





Lokomotiv Moscow – Marseille probable team compositions

If the Olympians arrive in Moscow on the strength of their success in Monaco, it will still be necessary to be wary of the Lokomotiv players, who continue their invincibility at the start of the season (4 wins, 3 draws and no defeats) and who come from s’ impose against Krylia Sovetov (2-0). The former Bordelais François Kameno also scored the two goals of the meeting. Milik, back in training this week, will not be traveling to Russia yet, too tight.

Lokomotiv Moscow, probable team composition: Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Jedvaj, Magkeev, Rybus; Zhemaletdinov, Barinov, Kulikov, Kamano; Smolov, Lisakovich





OM, the probable team composition: Mandanda; Saliba, Balerdi, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Under, Harit; Dieng

Lokomotiv Moscow – Marseille: on which channel?

The Lokomotiv Moscow – Marseille match will be broadcast live on RMC Sport 1 from 6.45 p.m. How to watch the Europa League this season? The Europa League matches will be broadcast on RMC Sport, Canal and W9 which will broadcast one free match per day. Find tonight’s schedule in the Europa League below. For the TV program of all C3 and C4 matches tonight, click here.

Score Lokomotiv Moscow – OM and full tv program

As you cannot follow the match live on tv or streaming, you can follow Lokomotiv Moscow – Marseille score on our Live Match page. Goals, cards… follow this match live, minute by minute.