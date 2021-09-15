Mac sales break records, driven by the success of the Apple Silicon M1 chip

2

In the second quarter of 2021, Apple sold 6 million Macs, a record driven by the coronavirus pandemic, but also the manufacturer’s new M1 chip that powers most MacBooks, the iMac, as well as the Mac mini.

As we have seen in recent months, computer sales have risen sharply since the arrival of the coronavirus and the democratization of telecommuting and distance studies across the world. Apple also took advantage. Its ability to supply Macs despite the shortage of electronic components has even earned it the strongest growth in the second quarter of 2021 (in number of units sold).

According to a report by the analysis firm Counterpoint relayed by The echoes, the company has indeed seen its sales increase by 22% compared to the same period of 2020, while those of Lenovo and Dell were “only” 15% and 20% respectively. This allowed it to reach the mark of 6 million Macs sold in a single quarter, a record.

9 out of 10 Macs sold are equipped with the M1 chip

This excellent result is also attributable to the success of the M1 chip. Still according to analyst Counterpoint, 90% of Macs sold during this period are equipped with the new Apple SoC home. An impressive figure which shows the speed with which the manufacturer was able to free itself from Intel processors. By making this shift, the apple has won on all fronts by managing its own production while reducing costs and freeing up more margins.