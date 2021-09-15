Make a gesture for the planet, play video games!

Microsoft and the Yves Rocher Foundation have launched an operation to encourage players to build a real forest while planting virtual trees in Minecraft. The new example of a successful alliance between video games and environmental awareness.

What if playing Minecraft is ultimately good for the planet? In any case, this is the wish of Microsoft France and the Yves Rocher Foundation. The two partners announced last week the launch of an operation in the world of Minecraft to raise awareness about reforestation.

Minecraft #PlantForLife is aimed at the large gaming community to understand the importance of biodiversity and take action for the planet. For this, it is in the game that awareness will take place.

A virtual tree for a real tree

Since Wednesday, the operation’s servers have been open. Each tree virtually planted on the Minecraft #PlantForLife server by a player will then be actually planted by the Yves Rocher Foundation in one of its planting sites in France and the rest of the world.

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

As more and more often, the great causes go through video games to make the stakeholders of tomorrow aware of the issues. Virtual builders at heart, Minecraft players will be able to build a real real forest and contribute to reforestation.

In the past, Fortnite also wanted to make its players aware of the preservation of the planet through the #NoBuildChallenge operation with the NGO WWF. It was then a challenge on the Battle Royale in order to encourage the players to survive without destroying nature and resources, by simply using what he found in the game. A real challenge when the objective is precisely to use whatever can be found to build its defenses and a way to demonstrate that the planet would suffer if they actually behave like this.

A real small gesture for the planet

Relying on a societal awareness – and somewhat generational – on the question of the preservation of the environment, the video game world knows its strength and its potential impact on this subject. Thus, the browser games publisher Gamigo had also mobilized its community to come to the aid of the NGO Eden Reforestation Projects and to help replant more than 80,000 trees after the terrible fires that hit Australia in 2019. It is This involved investing in game packs in exchange for replanted trees.

Ustwo Games, the independent studios behind Monument valley in particular, did even better and replanted no less than 465,000 trees … by selling as many virtual copies of their game Alba: a Wildlife Adventure (on all platforms and Apple Arcade) in barely a month at the start of 2021. Something promised, something due for the studio and a small gesture to support a great cause for the participating players. In partnership with the Ecologi association, the studios were thus able to finance several reforestation projects in Mozambique and Nicaragua. Ustwo is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30% by 2022.





After completing its crowdfunding last June, My Lovely Planet, a free mobile game, will be able to become reality. This project wants ” transform all your actions into positive impact in the real world“. In the game, you can plant a tree, clean the oceans, sort your waste, protect endangered species … All with the help of integrated mini games (puzzle, reflection, arcade, etc.) and the designers of the game. undertake to do the same action in the real world by donating funds to partner associations.

Obviously for that, it takes money to come in while the game is free. My Lovely Planet relies on in-app purchases and advertising to generate revenue. And the game quite simply has to succeed in mobilizing at least 300,000 players.

A generation much more sensitive to the future of the planet

Last year, the operation Playing for the planet, bringing together around twenty industry players such as Microsoft, Twitch, Google Stadia and Niantic, had been successfully launched. Sony then promised to save 29 tons of CO2 by 2030 by investing in less greedy technologies, Microsoft had taken the opportunity to announce its carbon neutrality and its carbon neutral consoles. Other publishers like Sports Interactive (the franchise Football Manager) had announced plastic-free packaging.

Thus, several games had organized events on the theme of reforestation, marine pollution or ecological concerns. Angry birds 2 had offered two in-game events, Subway Surfers had opted for a step asking his community to act on the climate crisis. Effective initiatives to spread messages and put ecological themes in mind. But putting that into action seems more effective and materialized for many.

” We’re excited to see the gaming industry get involved in global efforts to reverse the climate crisis. The climate emergency needs everyone’s help. By reaching 250 million players, we hope to inspire the public to take action ”, said at the time the executive director of the UN environment program.

A way for the world of video games to also forget, or offset, the multiple reports which estimate the carbon footprint of video games and their billions of players at nearly 75 TWh per year (approximately the consumption of 10 nuclear reactors) .