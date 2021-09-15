Manchester City crush RB Leipzig

In this unprecedented European poster, Manchester City and RB Leipzig offered a spectacular match to the public at the Etihad Stadium.
Finalist of the last edition of the Champions League, the formation of Pep Guardiola got the best of the German team, semi-finalist in 2019-2020 but barely in Budesliga (3 defeats in 4 matches).
This great success of Manchester City (6-3), who will move to the Parc des Princes on the next day, September 28, allows the English club to take the lead of group A, after the draw of PSG against Club Bruges (1-1).
Novice in the Champions League, Jack Grealish, did not miss his debut in the competition. He was a decisive passer on the Skyblues’ opener, dropping a corner on Nathan Aké’s head. Launched, the Dutch defender, hair double of Ruud Gullit, takes the best of Willy Orban and the French defender Nordi Mukiele to deceive Peter Gulsacsi (16th). Feverish, Mukiele offered City the second goal: by wanting to head off a cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who started for the first time this season, for Grealish, he scored against his camp, taking Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi against -foot (28th).
Nkunku’s hat-trick was not enough
The German team reduced the score thanks to a header from Christopher Nkunku on a clever discount from Mukiele found by Emil Forsberg (42nd) but conceded a penalty just before the break, the Dutch referee M. Gözübüyük sanctioning, after watching video, a hand in the area of Lukas Klostermann in the duel with Ferran Torres. A penalty converted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross strike from the left in the skylight (45th + 2).
A little amorphous in the recovery, Pep Guardiola’s team was surprised after returning from the locker room. Forgotten by the central defense of Mancun, Nkunku offered himself a brace by beating Ederson with a header on a cross from Dani Olmo (51st). Despite this reduction in the score, RB Leipzig did not manage to instill doubt for a long time in the English heads. Benefiting from a slip from Mukiele, Grealish took advantage of the passivity of Tyler Adams to score with a sumptuous shot curled from the right (56th).
Elusive, Nkunku nevertheless allowed RB Leipzig to return to 3-4 with a cross shot from the right, on a service from Yussuf Poulsen. But 45 seconds later, Joao Cancelo gave the Citizens a two-goal margin with a sudden shot from 20 yards.
Reduced to ten after the expulsion of Angelino for two warnings (79th), RB Leipzig surrendered. Five minutes after coming into play in place of Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, on the lookout in the box, scored England’s sixth goal.
18
Manchester City are undefeated in their last 18 Champions League group stage matches (14 wins, 4 draws). His last defeat in the group stage dates back to September 19, 2018 against OL (1-2).