Manchester City crush RB Leipzig

Novice in the Champions League, Jack Grealish, did not miss his debut in the competition. He was a decisive passer on the Skyblues’ opener, dropping a corner on Nathan Aké’s head. Launched, the Dutch defender, hair double of Ruud Gullit, takes the best of Willy Orban and the French defender Nordi Mukiele to deceive Peter Gulsacsi (16th). Feverish, Mukiele offered City the second goal: by wanting to head off a cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who started for the first time this season, for Grealish, he scored against his camp, taking Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi against -foot (28th).