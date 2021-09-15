Manchester City defeat RB Leipzig in a crazy game, Liverpool overthrow AC Milan and Real Madrid win against Inter

Continuation and end of this first day of the Champions League with very beautiful posters on the program. While PSG were mistreated at Club Bruges (1-1), in the same group In Manchester City, executioner of Parisians last year and reigning finalist, received RB Leizpig and won with difficulty. It must be said that the Germans were tenacious. After two goals signed Aké (16th) and Mukiele against his camp (28th), Nkunku reduced the gap for the first time (42nd). Mahrez gave his team a good lead from the penalty spot just before the break (45th + 2), but the former PSG midfielder was going for his double (51st) to give his family a chance. A short-lived joy because Grealish scored a splendid goal (56th). Decidedly in a great evening, Nkunku scored an incredible treble (73rd), not preventing the defeat of his family 6-3 since Cancelo (75th) and Gabriel Jesus concluded the evening (85th).

What follows after this advertisement

Relive the live match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Place in group D where Inter hosted Real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti. With Benzema supported by Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez in front, the Merengues suffered terribly during the first period, only in front of their salvation to the impeccable Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian multiplied the decisive parries against Dzeko (9th, 43rd) and Martinez (19th). The goalkeeper continued his festival during the second act against Dzeko (54th), keeping his afloat, who had the greatest difficulty in shining in the game. At the end of the meeting, however, the Madrilenians woke up, especially after the Camavinga comes into play. The former Rennais offered an assist for Rodrygo, author of the only goal of the match in the final minutes (89th), and a somewhat unexpected 1-0 victory.

The live between Inter and Real Madrid to relive here.





Haller’s incredible quadruplet

Group B was also the scene of a shock with the meeting between Liverpool and AC Milan for a poster reminiscent of the two finals of 2005 and 2007. For their return to C1 after 7 years of absence, the Italians have to ‘initially suffered terribly, conceding the opening of the score of Alexander-Arnold (9th). Maignan then pulled out all the stops, stopping in two stages a penalty from Salah (14th) before multiplying the parries. Walked for 35 minutes, the Rossoneri however reversed the trend before the break thanks to two quick goals from Rebic (42nd) and Diaz (44th). Half-time did good for the Reds, determined income from the locker room, quickly equalizing by Salah (49th). Relieved and stronger in the game, Liverpool even took the advantage of a beautiful strike signed Henderson at the entrance to the area (69th) and ended up winning logically 3-2.

In the other meeting of the same group, Atlético de Madrid, with Griezmann on the bench at kick-off, failed to beat FC Porto, settling for a 0-0 draw. Faced with the poor performance of his team, Simeone even took out Lemar just after the half hour mark, then brought in Griezmann with 30 minutes remaining. Despite this, the Colchoneros remained empty-handed and even got very scared with a gag goal denied to Taremi late in the game. Finally in the final confrontation of the evening, Ajax crushed Sporting in Lisbon 5-1. The big man of the evening is French. His name is Sébastien Haller, author of a magnificent quadruplet. He was simply playing the first C1 game of his career. What a first!

The classification of groups.

The evening results:

Group A:

Club Bruges 1 – 1 PSG: Vanaken (27th); Herrera (15th)

Manchester city 6 – 3 RB Leipzig: Aké (16th), Mukiele (csc 28th), Mahrez (sp 45th + 2), Grealish (56th), Cancelo (75th), Gabriel Jesus (85th); Nkunku (42nd, 51st, 73rd)

Group B:

Liverpool 3 – 2 AC Milan: Alexander-Arnold (9th), Salah (49th), Henderson (69th); Rebic (42nd), Diaz (44th)

Atlético de Madrid 0 – 0 Porto

Group C:

Sporting CP 1 – 5 Ajax : Paulinho (33rd); Haller (2nd, 9th, 51st, 63rd), Berghuis (39th)

Group D:

Inter 0 – 1 real Madrid : Rodrygo (89th)