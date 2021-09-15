Manchester United, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid … it’s not just PSG that have a fiery attack

By recruiting Lionel Messi this summer, Paris Saint-Germain celebrated the tenth anniversary of the arrival of Qatari investors by building an offensive three-headed monster: Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The trio are due to make their debut in the Champions League on Wednesday September 15 against Club Bruges, the first step in their European conquest.

A trio of stars in attack is less and less rare in football. The economic gap between the European behemoths and other clubs has widened so much in recent years, even more with the health crisis, that it is now common to see not one but two, three or sometimes four stars in the same club. . It is even almost mandatory to have such a reservoir of talent if you want to go as far as possible in the Champions League, especially in a schedule as dense as it is arduous. To have several strong men in attack, it is to make sure to be able to remain competitive in the event of injury of a headliner.

Unsurprisingly, and even if it turns heads, the Parisian attacking trio is not the only one to be feared in Europe. Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have also recruited massively this summer and intend to show PSG that their trio, perhaps without equal on paper, is not that much on the ground.

Manchester United: with Cristiano Ronaldo it changes everything

CR7 did not have to sleep easy the night he learned that his biggest rival, Lionel Messi, was joining Kylian Mbappé and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. Neither one nor two, the five-time Ballon d’Or quickly began his departure from Juventus and after many twists and turns, he landed in his old home, Manchester United.





Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during Manchester United and Newcastle meeting on September 11, 2021. (OLI SCARFF / AFP)

With Ronaldo, the Red Devils now have rich attacking problems, and many options: Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and even Bruno Fernandes, who plays particularly high and sometimes in support of the attackers. The squad is not even complete: Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and Edinson Cavani, injured, should return before this fall. Ole Gunnar Solskjær therefore has choices to make and should align as soon as possible the trio Rashford-Ronaldo-Sancho, ultra-promising on paper.

Chelsea: the defending champion holds his goalscorer

Named best player of the 2020-2021 Serie A season with Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku joined the reigning European champion this summer, just that. What offer Thomas Tuchel a new option to add to a device that conquered Europe last year.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech … If the names are perhaps less flashy than those of PSG and United, the fact remains that they are the ones who won the Champions League last season. With Lukaku in its ranks, who has scored 64 goals in the past two seasons, along with Mount and Havertz, Chelsea’s new trio are salivating.

Manchester City: Grealish, a new madness

Accustomed to the spendthrift transfer window, Manchester City has again strengthened this summer with the transfer of Jack Grealish. An arrival that turned the Citizens’ attack upside down. Pep Guardiola has indeed revised his plans and since the start of the season he has started meetings with an attack composed of Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish.

But don’t get me wrong, if the names are less familiar, the 11 goals scored in four Premier League games prove that this new line is lethal. And all this without Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, the best English offensive player at the Euro and the savior of City against PSG in the semi-final of the Champions League last year, left on the bench. This shows the offensive potential of the Mancunian armada.

Atlético de Madrid, the best attack in Spain?

If Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are usually the Spanish clubs that strengthen each other the most actively in the summer, Atletico de Madrid has nothing to envy the two behemoths of La Liga. In addition to the recruitment of Luis Suarez a year ago, the Colchoneros have offered the return of Antoine Griezmann this summer. Add to this the very talented but irregular Joao Felix, the Argentinian Angel Correa, who has made a thunderous start to the season (3 goals in 4 games) and even Thomas Lemar, indispensable last year, and here you have an explosive attacking sector.









Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, who have already played together during the 2019/2020 season at FC Barcelona, ​​on September 12, 2021 during the meeting between RCD Espanyol and Atlético de Madrid. (JOAN VALLS / URBANANDSPORT / NURPHOTO / AFP)

Usually, Diego Simeone does not particularly favor spectacular attacking play, but with this quality of players in attack, it is not impossible to see the Argentine coach, in a very sharp tactical sense, revise his plans this season.

Bayern Munich, options in shambles

European champion in 2020, Bayern Munich kept the offensive solidity that had taken them to the roof of Europe and its players with. Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry … The quartet of 2020 is still there and it has even strengthened with the arrival of Leroy Sané last summer and the emergence of Jamal Musiala, the young midfielder 18-year-old German offensive.





The joy of Bayern Munich players after their 2021 German championship title. (PETER KNEFFEL / DPA-POOL)

Very fast on the wings thanks to the Sané-Coman-Gnabry trio, the Bavarian club is above all ultra-dangerous in front of goal thanks to its flagship number 9, Robert Lewandowski, author of 103 goals in 87 games over the past two seasons! Kingsly Coman injured, Julian Naglesmann has opted for a quartet since the start of the season with Robert Lewandowski at the forefront, Gnabry and Sané on the wings and the tireless Thomas Müller, 29 goals and 44 assists in the last two seasons, in support behind the Polish. Suffice to say that they have nothing to envy the Parisian trio …