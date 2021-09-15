Manchester United: Solskjaer in C1, a not going at all – football

Spared for many months, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completely missed the management of his match against Young Boys Bern (2-1) on Tuesday for Manchester United’s entry into the Champions League. A defeat which once again put the Norwegian manager on the bench.

Solskjaer is completely out of Bern.

A hell of a cold. Even a blizzard. Very well off in the Premier League, with 10 points out of 12 possible, Manchester United missed its entry into the Champions League by falling on the synthetic turf of Young Boys Bern (2-1) on Tuesday. An unexpected exit from the road that propelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer onto the bench of accuss.

Solskjaer upside down

Rather saved in recent months, with a solid 2nd place in the Premier League in the last financial year, which nevertheless ended in a defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal (1-1, 11-10 tab), the Norwegian manager is completely missed out on his game in Switzerland. It started with a rather strange team composition since Raphal Varane, well launched since his arrival, did not start the match, while Donny van de Beek, who had so far not played a minute of play , was started, pushing Paul Pogba to an uncomfortable left-winger position.

During the match, the former striker turned everything upside down. After the direct expulsion of Aaron Wan Bissaka (35th), the Nordic coach made the choice of the ease by leaving Jadon Sancho to incorporate Diogo Dalot. He then wanted to stick when he returned from the locker room by replacing Van de Beek with Varane, then released Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer at the start of the match, by Jesse Lingard, after the Swiss equalization. The attacking midfielder was guilty of the bad back pass leading to the victory goal for the Helvtes, a few minutes after the entry of Anthony Martial for Fred. Offensive, defensive, offensive, Solskjaer has never known on which foot to dance.

A dramatic record in C1





While Manchester United still have room for improvement, even if the English club have to contend with Villarreal and Atalanta, two very playful and surprising teams, the difference in behavior on the European scene with Solskjaer is quite striking. Since his arrival, the Scandinavian technician has lost 7 of his 11 games in the competition. This already represents 13% of the losses of the Red Devils in C1 (7/51), while he has only managed 4.8% of games (11/251). Revealing figures for a team which has shot only twice, its worst total in the event, while Bern has attempted ten times as many (20). Proof that there is still a lot of work to do despite an XXL workforce. The proof also that Solskjaer is perhaps no longer the right man MU?

