Marthe Mercadier, “queen” of the boulevard theater, died

Marthe Mercadier is deceased, his family announced to Agence France Presse (AFP) on Wednesday, September 15. The actress was 92 years old. She was hospitalized a week ago at the Puteaux palliative care center (Hauts-de-Seine). “My mom passed away this morning around 5 am. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. I accompanied her to the end”, her only daughter Véronique Néry told AFP.

Marthe Mercadier was as comfortable on the boards as on the small screen. She had performed in around forty pieces, from the end of the Second World War until the 2010s. Marthe Mercadier had thus become one of the stars of the boulevard theater between the 50s and 90s. She had also been seen in many movies and TV movies. She notably played alongside Louis de Funès and Michel Galabru.

The actress had been seen recently in the show Dance with the stars on TF1, in which she had participated in 2011, during the first season.