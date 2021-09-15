Marthe Mercadier, queen of the boulevard theater, died

The actress, who has been ill with Alzheimer’s for several years, has performed in more than sixty plays. She passed away at the age of 92.

Her demeanor, her banter, her verve and her authority on stage have made her one of the greatest boulevard actresses of the twentieth century. Hospitalized a week ago at the Puteaux palliative care center (Hauts-de-Seine), “My mom passed away this morning around 5 o’clock. She had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. I accompanied her to the end ”, her only daughter Véronique Néry told AFP.

Banter, verve and authority on stage

The history of the Boulevard Theater will remember that little Marthe, born Mercadié-Meyrat on October 23, 1928 in Saint-Ouen, was auditioned at the age of five by the great Joséphine Baker herself. This granddaughter of a president of the Society of Authors is already fascinated by the scene. After having been a snowblower in the early 1940s at the Saint-Georges theater, she quickly climbed onto the stage to become an actress sought after for her inextinguishable energy. History will remember that in 1956, for a television adaptation – a first at the time -, she faced Louis de Funes in Flea in the ear of Georges feydeau. And in her biography published in 2011, “In the theater, we do our job”, she will confess her love for the stage and for those who bring it to life: “The theatrics, here is my family at heart.”

Marthe Mercardier’s career resembles the Parisian life of the thirty glorious years. Moliere (Tartuffe), Feydeau, of course, Françoise Dorin (The bill), Poiret and Serrault (Sacred Leonardo), Robert Lamoureux (Devil of a man!), etc., at each of her appearances the actress makes the main boulevards shudder.





The nascent television, from the 1960s, knew how to use its formidable energy. She joins Micheline Presle and Daniel Gélin in the cult Holy Darling, where she encamps the irresistible and bubbly Fanny. In the 1970s, Pierre Sabbagh invented At the theater tonight. With her the Boulevard invites itself to people. Alongside other stars of this veritable televised theater such as Maria Pacôme and Jean Le Poulain, she brings the verve of Marcel Aymé, Eugène Labiche and Jean Marsan to life on the small screen …

Off the boards Marthe Mercadier, who has become an authentic popular star, likes to defend her convictions. Socialist, she supported François Mitterrand during the 1981 presidential campaign. Disappointed by the slowness of political decisions, she then decided to engage in humanitarian aid by becoming president of an association which provided medical aid to many many dispensaries scattered around the world. His generous temperament and his action will however be undermined by the case of the Carrefour du développement scandal, which will denounce some fraudulent practices.

In 2012 it was with Laurent de Funès, the grandson of the sacred monster, that she made a tour entitled, “Mercadier and de Funès en vadrouille”. In 2011, she participated in the TF1 reality show Dance with the stars. The vitality of this 82-spring competitor had amazed the youngest viewers.

The queen of the boulevard theater was as pugnacious in life as on the stage and did not hesitate to make her financial embarrassment public: “I called the secretary of the Minister of the Budget to be partially granted amnesty for my debts. Why shouldn’t I be entitled to a partial amnesty at my age, given my services to the State? ” Indeed, generous on stage, the actress was also generous in life. His fight with Abbé Pierre earned him the Medal of Merit. As for her prowess on the boards, they allowed her to receive the insignia of Officer of Arts and Letters in 1989. Supreme distinction, she became a Knight of the Legion of Honor in 2007.