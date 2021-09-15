Martinique obtains the title of “World Biosphere Reserve” from UNES

The good news was announced this Wednesday, September 15, 2021 around 10:20 a.m. The Member States of the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program have voted and validated Martinique’s candidacy.

Peggy Pinel-Fereol

updated September 15, 2021 at 10:49 a.m.



It’s official, Martinique is recognized for its exceptional biodiversity and innovative lifestyles in harmony with nature.

These undeniable assets have enabled the island to seduce the Member States of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program. The latter voted this Wednesday, September 15, 2021 for the title of World Biosphere Reserve.

We integrate a global network of more than 730 Biosphere reserves in a little more than 130 countries. We will work with them. And some already have good practices on issues that are common to us. Jean-Paul Jouannelle, vice-president of the Martinique Biosphere Reserve association

Indeed, the Biosphere Reserves work in networks depending on the geographical position. Thus, Martinique will integrate that of the Caribbean islands which has 14 sites in different countries such as Cuba, Trinidad.

All these islands are working, for example, on the Sargassum issue, the issue of climate change, education for sustainable development and others. When we consult each other, we will choose our areas of cooperation which are linked to research programs and therefore funding to which we will have access depending on the projects we are going to set up. For historical reasons, in general, when we have problems, we look at what is being done in France. From now on, we will look at what is being done in the world. It is also a fantastic lever for notoriety. Today Martinique will communicate in all the countries which have Biosphere Reserves. In addition, it will be a development lever for our tourism. We will open up once again to the whole world. And there is a category of tourists who only travel to Biosphere Reserves.









The members of the Association and the authorities were gathered for the vote of the International Coordinating Council of the Program on Man and the Biosphere of UNESCO, this Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

© Twitter CTM

The association that carried this collective project already has ideas to appropriate this new title. Some actions are already ready.

There are scientists here working on the Sargassum issue. They have projects that are looking for funding. I think that there they will be able to obtain them. And then there are other projects that will be born. Once you have funding prospects in front of you, it’s worth building projects.

France has 16 Biosphere Reserves, including Martinique and Guadeloupe.