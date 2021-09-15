Match: Navas in the goals for Bruges / PSG (L’E)

The suspense is over at the goalkeeper position: it is Keylor Navas who will start in the goals for Bruges / PSG this Wednesday evening (9 p.m.) according to L’Equipe.

Among the many uncertainties of the Parisian starting XI who will present themselves for the first day of the group stage of the Champions League was the position of goalkeeper and a first response has just fallen in the columns of L’Equipe. According to the sports newspaper, it is Keylor Navas rather than his competitor Gianluigi Donnarumma who will figure in the Parisian goals for this Bruges / PSG.





Holder in all the matches at the start of the season with the exception of the last against Clermont (4-0) where he had returned late from selection, the Costa Rican goalkeeper is therefore the holder of the moment in the Parisian goals despite the very cautious speech by Mauricio Pochettino regarding this post. L’Equipe reveal that Navas, one of the most influential players in the locker room, was particularly calm during training yesterday, obviously rightly so.

It remains to be seen who will make up the Parisian environment for this Bruges / PSG, and how the Parisian attack will be organized.