Match: Pochettino: “It was clear and I have already explained it: we have to form a team”

After the complicated draw of his team in Bruges (1-1), the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino did not try to hide the obvious at the microphone of Canal +. Above all, he asked for time to form a team that is still being discovered.

We have hardly seen Neymar, Mbappé and Messi combine tonight. It’s going to take time to build a relationship between these three, right?

“Yes, we need time. We need time to work, for them to get along, for the three of them to succeed in playing well. It was clear and I have explained it in recent days: we have to form a team. “





You didn’t like your midfielder in the first half. Draxler and Danilo replaced Paredes and Wijnaldum very quickly, what was wrong?

“We needed more consistency, more solidity. We made too many mistakes. We had to find a lot more fluidity in our game. We wanted to do it with Julian (Draxler) in this position and Danilo who had to help the central defenders a little more to build from behind. And Paredes already had a yellow card as well. “

Defensively, the whole team will have to make the effort and put in the impact to press and get the balls. Are you going to insist on this?

“I’m happy with the team’s effort. We haven’t had a good evening, but we have to stay calm, continue to work and take the necessary time. We will work and try to play better! “