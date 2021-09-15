Mauricio Pochettino judges the first steps of his Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio

What follows after this advertisement

The whole of footballing Europe was waiting for this. All the public of the Jan Breydel Stadion also, on the side of the supporters of Paris SG, once again very noisy this Wednesday evening, as on the side of the Belgian supporters, stuck between applause and whistles during the announcement of the tenure of Lionel Messi by the speaker before the meeting. For 50 minutes, before Kylian Mbappé’s injury exit, the famous Parisian trio therefore played their first minutes together.

From an accounting standpoint, only the 2018 world champion weighed on the result, with an assist to Ander Herrera (15th). For the rest, not much to eat, even if Messi found the bar on a service from Neymar at the end of the first period and that the South American duo still put Simon Mignolet to contribution in end of meeting. Far from the expected demonstration, especially since the draw will surely have a bitter taste on the Parisian side.





“Many good things”

However, Mauricio Pochettino was rather satisfied with the behavior of the three men in the post-match press conference. “I saw a lot of good things. I believe players need not only practice but also competitive minutes to combine and get to know each other a little better. There were good things, good situations when they found each other ”, he said, considering that their lack of defensive withdrawal did not explain the underperformance.

The Argentinian even highlighted the performance of Messi, for his first tenure under his new colors. “I am satisfied with his performance, on the attitude and the will. I am happy with its adaptation. Even if, as a club, we are not happy with the result. We know we have to do a lot better ”, he concluded. Patience therefore, integration and agreements to be perfected. Once again, we will be impatient to see this again.