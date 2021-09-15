Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headline “Time” (petrified)

The Sussex couple joined the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of the year, established by the American magazine, where he appears alongside Simone Biles or Tim Cook. It is Omid Scobie, their biographer, who unveiled on his Twitter account, this September 15, the cover of the next Time 100.

Determined gazes, faces (literally) flooded with light, autumnal decor and affectionate gesture. These are the ingredients of the new one of the Time 100, on which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear. Omid Scobie, friend of the couple and author of the biography Finding Freedom, published in August 2020, unveiled on its Twitter account the ultra-detailed cover of the special edition to be published on September 27.



We see the Duke of Sussex, all dressed in black, put his hand on the shoulder of his wife with the imposing brushing, dressed in white. On the frontal framing, the duo seems almost petrified. The image was immortalized as part of the annual release of the ranking Time 100, In which also appear the gymnast Simone Biles, the popstar Britney Spears, the actress Kate Winslet or even Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have joined the list of the hundred most influential personalities of the year according to the Time“, Revealed Omid Scobie on his Twitter account.

In the pages of the magazine, the Sussexes are also photographed at their home in Montecito, California, by Pari Dukovic. The couple also penned the portrait of another ranking member, the Nigerian-American economist.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, continued Omid Scobie.





“Burnt by fame”

The journalist also transcribed an extract from the portrait of the Sussexes written by the Spanish leader José Andrés – who regularly officiates for the Archewell foundation – and published this Wednesday, September 15 on the website of the Time : “In a world where everyone has an opinion on people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for people they don’t know, writes the cook. They don’t just nod. They run into the fight. ” An article in which José Andrés salutes the courage of the parents of Archie and Lilibet Diana.

“There is a famous TV interview with Harry the Duke of Sussex from his days as a helicopter gunner a few years ago,” he explains. He’s sitting near an airfield in Afghanistan, commenting on royalty news, when a “bang” sounds and a group of soldiers rush behind him. ” Before adding: “He gets up in a quick movement, tears off his microphone, and runs towards the noise. That same sense of urgency guides Meghan, now Duchess of Sussex, who has long been an active humanitarian and a powerful campaigner for the rights of women and girls around the world. ” A duo that he later described as “blessed by birth and talent, but burned by fame”.