    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headline “Time” (petrified)

    The Sussex couple joined the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of the year, established by the American magazine, where he appears alongside Simone Biles or Tim Cook. It is Omid Scobie, their biographer, who unveiled on his Twitter account, this September 15, the cover of the next Time 100.

    Determined gazes, faces (literally) flooded with light, autumnal decor and affectionate gesture. These are the ingredients of the new one of the Time 100, on which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear. Omid Scobie, friend of the couple and author of the biography Finding Freedom, published in August 2020, unveiled on its Twitter account the ultra-detailed cover of the special edition to be published on September 27.


    Aslam

